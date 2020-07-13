North Dakota coronavirus news, July 13: Tax filing extension expires Wednesday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: tax day, Bismarck testing and more.
Tax day
The North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner will be extending hours until 8 p.m. CDT on Wednesday to provide taxpayer assistance by phone.
Tax day is on July 15 this year due to COVID-related extensions.
“We are extending our hours July 15 to better serve taxpayers who have last-minute questions about filing,” Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said. “The experts in our individual income tax section are here to help.”
Taxpayers can call the individual income tax staff at 701-328-1247 for assistance or to set up a video call. Taxpayers may also use the ND Tax Dropbox in the west entrance of the Capitol between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to drop off their North Dakota individual income taxes.
“If taxpayers are unable to file by the July 15 extended deadline, they will need to file for an extension prior to the deadline,” Rauschenberger said. “However, we remind individuals who owe taxes that they should make a payment by July 15 to avoid interest.”
People needing to make a payment can do so online for free by going to www.nd.gov/tax/payment. An extension may be filed with the Internal Revenue Service by using Form 4868 Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return. Extensions that are granted for federal returns also are recognized for North Dakota returns.
Bismarck testing
Another mass coronavirus testing event is scheduled Tuesday at the Bismarck Event Center.
The free public testing coordinated by Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted.
Participants must enter Bowen Avenue at Fifth Street and go east to the Event Center entrance. There will be no access to Bowen from Seventh Street. After being tested, people are asked to travel away from the area via Fifth Street.
Positive test results typically are reported within 72 hours; negative results can take up to seven days.
Nearly 400 people were tested at the event center last week.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 4,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 466 in Burleigh County and 135 in Morton County. There have been 3,653 recoveries and 87 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 277 people have been hospitalized; 43 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 119,436 people, and conducted 233,097 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
