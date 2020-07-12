North Dakota coronavirus news, July 12: GNDC to hold virtual policy summit

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Chamber summit, hospital help and more.
GNDC Policy Summit
The Greater North Dakota Chamber will hold its 2020 Policy Summit virtually with an interactive platform.
The annual event brings together business and government leaders to discuss policies impacting North Dakota’s business climate and address issues impacting the growth of the state.
The summit featuring five panels will run Tuesday, Aug. 25, through Thursday, Aug. 27. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a morning session at 10 a.m., with an afternoon session at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Thursday’s 10 a.m. morning session will conclude the series.
Panelists will come together at one location for the dialogue. Their conversation will be livestreamed. Summit attendees will be able to interact by asking questions, chatting and participating in moderated polls.
“This year, because of the impacts of the pandemic, we have overhauled our format," GNDC President and CEO Arik Spencer said. "This will not be the standard Zoom or Teams call that people have grown used to. Our speakers will be around the same table having the discussions that we know they are having in real life. This style is real and will allow us to get to the heart of the issues with insider perspectives in a way that we haven’t before.”
Attendees may register for the entire event or for individual sessions. Panelists and moderators will be announced in July. Topics will include reigniting the economy, the hospitality industry, occupational licensure, energy and crisis leadership.
Both GNDC members and nonmembers may attend. To register, go to ndchamber.com.
Dickinson telemedicine
CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson Medical Center is getting $124,053 for equipment to support telemedicine services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The money is from the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, distributed through the Federal Communications Commission, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D. CHI St. Alexius Health will use the money for telemedicine carts, tablets and remote monitoring devices.
The funding "will help ensure broader access to health care to the region during the public health emergency,” Hoeven said.
The FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program has approved 539 funding applications in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam totaling $200 million, according to the commission's Wireline Competition Bureau.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 4,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 444 in Burleigh County and 31 in Morton County. There have been 3,570 recoveries and 87 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of271 people have been hospitalized; 38 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 122,479 people, and conducted 228,535 total tests.
