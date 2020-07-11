North Dakota coronavirus news, July 11: ND Country Fest reconfirms acts for 2021

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: music, courthouses and more.
ND Country Fest
This year's ND Country Fest at New Salem has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organizers say they've reconfirmed many of the headliners.
They include main stage acts Diamond Rio, Little Texas, Dustin Lynch, John Michael Montgomery and Lee Roy Parnell.
The outdoor music festival at the Morton County Fairgrounds is scheduled for July 8-10, 2021. Tickets and camping will go on sale soon at ndcountryfest.com.
Passes purchased for this year will be honored for the 2021 dates. People also can request a refund. The refund request window closes at 11:59 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.
Ensemble concerts
The New York Kammermusiker professional double reed ensemble won’t be performing concerts in the state this summer, but it will return for its 14th season of North Dakota Winds of Change Concerts in summer 2021.
The ensemble was formed by North Dakota native Ilonna Pederson. It uses modern instruments to revive Renaissance and Baroque music.
“We will miss all our North Dakota audiences and friends this summer as we keep you and our musicians safe,” Pederson said in a statement. “You can hear us on Minnesota Public Radio, and we are working on videos from our past 13 years of our North Dakota concerts and events.”
More courthouses reopen
The Burke County Courthouse in Bowbells and the LaMoure County Courthouse in LaMoure will reopen to the public on Monday.
The reopenings follow 35 other county courthouses in North Dakota, as jury trials resume in the state following a pandemic-related shutdown.
The Burleigh County and Morton County courthouses reopened earlier this month. Cass County's courthouse in Fargo is open by appointment only.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 4,243 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 425 in Burleigh County and 126 in Morton County. There have been 3,533 recoveries and 87 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 263 people have been hospitalized; 31 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 120,851 people, and conducted 224,050 total tests.
