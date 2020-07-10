North Dakota coronavirus news, July 10: Testing set Tuesday at Bismarck Event Center

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Bismarck testing, farmer woes, reservation transit and more.
Bismarck testing Tuesday
Another mass coronavirus testing event is planned at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until testing supplies are exhausted.
Testing is free and open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Viral testing will be conducted -- antibody tests are not available.
Participants must enter Bowen Avenue at Fifth Street and go east to the Event Center entrance. There will be no access to Bowen from Seventh Street. After being tested, people are asked to travel away from the area via Fifth Street.
Positive test results typically are reported within 72 hours; negative results can take up to seven days.
Farmers in crisis
Dakota Resource Council has launched a social media storytelling project called "Farmers and Ranchers in Crisis."
The goal is to tell the story of the struggles the agricultural community is facing due to a variety of factors, including trade wars, bad weather, low commodity prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
The effort will share personal stories of farmers and ranchers and also recommend long-term solutions to help producers stay on the land.
"Farmers and Ranchers in Crisis" can be found at ndfarmcrisis.com and DRC’s Facebook page.
Standing Rock Transit
Standing Rock Public Transit is getting $436,520 through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
The money is through the Federal Highway Administration. It will be used to support transportation services for residents of the reservation and surrounding areas, and to help cover increased costs due to the pandemic.
Transit services are provided to seven area communities.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 4,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 409 in Burleigh County and 123 in Morton County. There have been 3,496 recoveries and 85 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 260 people have been hospitalized; 33 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 119,596 people, and conducted 219,737 total tests.
