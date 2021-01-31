North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 31: Hospitality grant program opens 2nd round

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: business aid, public testing and more.

Hospitality grants

North Dakota’s Commerce Department will begin accepting applications for the second round of the Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant program at 10 a.m. Central time Thursday. The window will close at 5 p.m. CST on Thursday, Feb. 25.

The program covers businesses such as bars, restaurants and entertainment venues impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The grant money is to reimburse costs such as payroll, rent and utilities incurred after March 26, 2020.

Eligible businesses can apply for up to $25,000. Applicants with more than one facility are eligible for up to $75,000, capped at $25,000 per location. Grant recipients are required to comply with ND Smart Restart protocols.

Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Grant recipients in the program's first round might be eligible for second round funds if the recipient received less than the full eligible amount.