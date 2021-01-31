North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 31: Hospitality grant program opens 2nd round

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: business aid, public testing and more.
Hospitality grants
North Dakota’s Commerce Department will begin accepting applications for the second round of the Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant program at 10 a.m. Central time Thursday. The window will close at 5 p.m. CST on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The program covers businesses such as bars, restaurants and entertainment venues impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The grant money is to reimburse costs such as payroll, rent and utilities incurred after March 26, 2020.
Eligible businesses can apply for up to $25,000. Applicants with more than one facility are eligible for up to $75,000, capped at $25,000 per location. Grant recipients are required to comply with ND Smart Restart protocols.
Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Grant recipients in the program's first round might be eligible for second round funds if the recipient received less than the full eligible amount.
More information is at https://belegendary.link/HERG.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College host free COVID-19 testing on Mondays. Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://covidtestingbsc.as.me/schedule.php and preregister at https://testreg.nd.gov/.
Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is no longer hosting drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesdays, so it can focus on vaccination clinics.
Rapid antigen testing is conducted at 1307 Grumman Lane in Bismarck on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
PCR and rapid antigen tests will be administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-7 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.
A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 97,630 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,264 in Burleigh County and 4,840 in Morton County. There have been 95,227 recoveries and 1,422 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,780 people have been hospitalized; 50 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 394,086 people, and conducted 1,524,151 total tests.