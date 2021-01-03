North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan 3: State gets more coronavirus federal aid

Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event will utilize rapid antigen tests rather than the more common PCR tests. People who have symptoms are asked not to use the testing event, and to contact a health care provider instead.

People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.

Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 93,041 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,712 in Burleigh County and 4,654 in Morton County. There have been 89,879 recoveries and 1,310 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,570 people have been hospitalized; 98 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 378,534 people, and conducted 1,367,569 total tests.