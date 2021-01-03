North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan 3: State gets more coronavirus federal aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: federal aid, testing and more.
Federal aid
North Dakota is getting $8.6 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
FEMA has awarded $6.4 million to the North Dakota Department of Health and $2.2 million to the state Department of Emergency Services, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D.
The money will be used for such things as increased staffing needs, materials and equipment, and testing efforts.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://covidtestingbsc.as.me/schedule.php and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event will utilize rapid antigen tests rather than the more common PCR tests. People who have symptoms are asked not to use the testing event, and to contact a health care provider instead.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 93,041 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,712 in Burleigh County and 4,654 in Morton County. There have been 89,879 recoveries and 1,310 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,570 people have been hospitalized; 98 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 378,534 people, and conducted 1,367,569 total tests.