North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 29: Food box program enters fifth round

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food aid, farm aid and more.

Food box program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized $1.5 billion for a fifth round of the Farmers to Families Food Box program.

The effort has distributed more than 132 million food boxes, including in Bismarck and other parts of North Dakota. It's part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program. USDA partners with regional and local distributors to deliver boxes of fresh produce, dairy and meat to Americans in need, in the process helping out farmers impacted by the coronarvirus pandemic.

“This new round of Farmers to Families Food Boxes will go a long way in helping American families access nutritious and healthy meals as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.

More information can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box.

Federal farm aid