North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 29: Food box program enters fifth round

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food aid, farm aid and more.
Food box program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized $1.5 billion for a fifth round of the Farmers to Families Food Box program.
The effort has distributed more than 132 million food boxes, including in Bismarck and other parts of North Dakota. It's part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program. USDA partners with regional and local distributors to deliver boxes of fresh produce, dairy and meat to Americans in need, in the process helping out farmers impacted by the coronarvirus pandemic.
“This new round of Farmers to Families Food Boxes will go a long way in helping American families access nutritious and healthy meals as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.
More information can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box.
Federal farm aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture as of last weekend had approved more than $472 million in aid to North Dakota farmers through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, according to a federal database.
The program is providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.
The government has approved more than $13.2 billion in payments in the second round application period. More than 892,000 applications have been approved nationally; more than 21,400 were from North Dakota.
Up to $14 billion is available in this round. Applications were accepted through Dec. 11.
The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.
For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 97,458 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,235 in Burleigh County and 4,836 in Morton County. There have been 94,966 recoveries and 1,419 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,775 people have been hospitalized; 51 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 393,325 people, and conducted 1,516,609 total tests.