North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 24: State getting millions more for health care

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: health care, vaccine clinics, public testing and more.
Health care aid
North Dakota’s Health Department is getting more federal money to help with the coronavirus pandemic response, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D.
Funding includes about $44 million to support testing, and nearly $7 million to boost vaccinations.
The state Department of Human Services, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa also are receiving a total of more than $4.4 million in grants through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The money will be used to provide recovery support for children and adults impacted by the pandemic.
Vaccine clinics
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has filled all appointment slots for two upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics for people 75 and older.
One clinic is Tuesday and the other is on Feb. 2. Only people who have appointments will be given shots at the Bismarck Event Center.
Both available COVID-19 vaccines require two doses several weeks apart. Second dose appointments will be made at the vaccine clinics.
Testing this week
Free public COVID-19 testing is available throughout the region. What follows is not a complete list and is subject to change. A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College host free COVID-19 testing on Mondays. Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://covidtestingbsc.as.me/schedule.php and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Testing is no longer available in Hazen on Mondays at the WRT garage on the corner of First Street Southwest and Central Avenue, due to low demand, according to Coal Country Community Health Center. People seeking testing can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256. People in Center can call the clinic there at 701-794-8798, and people in Killdeer can call the clinic there at 701-764-5822.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is no longer hosting drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesdays, so it can focus on vaccination clinics.
Rapid antigen testing is conducted at 1307 Grumman Lane in Bismarck on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Custer Health also is providing free, by-appointment rapid antigen testing for COVID-19. People who are symptomatic should call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 to begin the screening process. Antigen testing may not be conducted every day, depending on staff availability.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 96,817 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,159 in Burleigh County and 4,815 in Morton County. There have been 94,309 recoveries and 1,411 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,741 people have been hospitalized; 49 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 390,625 people, and conducted 1,489,462 total tests.