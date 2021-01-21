North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 21: Federal COVID-19 money funding roads, transit

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: road money, artist aid and more.
Highway funding
North Dakota’s Transportation Department will receive more than $62 million for highway projects through the $10 billion authorized nationwide by the federal COVID-19 relief package, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
“With its export-focused industries, North Dakota heavily relies on its roads and bridges to get the products we produce out of our state and into the hands of our consumers,” Cramer said. “The funding we authorized ensures states like ours can continue important transportation projects which have been disrupted by the pandemic.”
State Transportation Director Bill Panos said the money will help fix roads and bridges and provide transit services.
Aid for the arts
Nearly $752,000 in coronavirus aid was recently awarded to 70 nonprofit arts organizations statewide that have been unable to generate revenue through performance events, donations and educational programs.
Award amounts ranged from $270 to $25,000, according to the North Dakota Council on the Arts. The money will help the nonprofits with salaries and operating expenses directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Nonprofit arts organizations have been hard hit, unable to provide public programs, services and education to North Dakota citizens, including students and underserved audiences, in every region,” council Executive Director Kim Konikow said. “Our hope is these funds will assist in recovery efforts to effectively stabilize in order to move forward.”
The aid is through federal CARES Act coronavirus relief money that state officials repurposed in November.
A list of recipients is at https://bit.ly/38PAeYL.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 96,370 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,098 in Burleigh County and 4,796 in Morton County. There have been 93,801 recoveries and 1,400 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,723 people have been hospitalized; 54 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 389,294 people, and conducted 1,472,152 total tests.