North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 21: Federal COVID-19 money funding roads, transit

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: road money, artist aid and more.

Highway funding

North Dakota’s Transportation Department will receive more than $62 million for highway projects through the $10 billion authorized nationwide by the federal COVID-19 relief package, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.

“With its export-focused industries, North Dakota heavily relies on its roads and bridges to get the products we produce out of our state and into the hands of our consumers,” Cramer said. “The funding we authorized ensures states like ours can continue important transportation projects which have been disrupted by the pandemic.”

State Transportation Director Bill Panos said the money will help fix roads and bridges and provide transit services.

Aid for the arts

Nearly $752,000 in coronavirus aid was recently awarded to 70 nonprofit arts organizations statewide that have been unable to generate revenue through performance events, donations and educational programs.