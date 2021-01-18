North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 18: Rapid antigen tests available in Bismarck-Mandan

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: rapid testing, regular testing and more.
Rapid testing
North Dakota's Health Department this week is offering free COVID-19 mass screening events in Bismarck using rapid antigen tests.
The next event is Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 1307 Grumman Lane. It's only for people who do not have symptoms. It's open to adults, and children accompanied by a legal guardian. People will get their test results in 15 minutes via text.
Custer Health in Mandan also is providing free, by-appointment rapid antigen testing. People who are symptomatic should call 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 to begin the screening process.
For more information about rapid antigen tests and North Dakota’s screening strategies, go to https://www.health.nd.gov/rapid-antigen-screening.
Other upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is no longer hosting drive-thru PCR testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesdays, so it can focus on vaccination clinics.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
A list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 95,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,038 in Burleigh County and 4,785 in Morton County. There have been 93,173 recoveries and 1,384 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,710 people have been hospitalized; 91 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 388,099 people, and conducted 1,454,682 total tests.