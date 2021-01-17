North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 17: Federal jury trials postponed further

Testing is available in Hazen on Monday at the WRT garage on the corner of First Street Southwest and Central Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. People should enter from Third Avenue and form a line on First Street, according to Coal Country Community Health Center.

Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is no longer hosting drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesdays, so it can focus on vaccination clinics.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 95,864 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,025 in Burleigh County and 4,782 in Morton County. There have been 93,020 recoveries and 1,384 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,704 people have been hospitalized; 85 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 387,840 people, and conducted 1,452,510 total tests.