North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 15: Community health survey available

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: health survey, farm aid and more.
Community health survey
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Custer Health, CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health Bismarck are coordinating a Community Health Needs Assessment Survey for the Bismarck-Mandan metro area.
“As community health care providers, we are acutely aware of the impact we have on our residents," Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said. “We also understand that health care delivery is only one factor impacting health.
"Transportation, safety, housing, and other social determinants are key considerations that reflect the overall health needs of our residents," she said. "This survey will assess all of those needs to identify areas of most concern for the Bismarck-Mandan community.”
The survey is at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1668/Community-Health-Assessment. It takes about 7 minutes to complete. Responses are confidential.
Federal farm aid
The federal Agriculture Department this week announced it will provide additional aid through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The agency is expanding eligibility for some producers and commodities as well as updating payments to accurately compensate some producers who already applied for the program. Producers who are now eligible and those who need to modify existing applications due to the updates can contact the Farm Service Agency between Jan. 19 and Feb. 26.
For more information on the changes, go to farmers.gov/cfap.
The federal government has approved more than $473 million in aid to North Dakota farmers so far through the second round of the program, according to a federal database.
The government has approved more than $13.1 billion in payments nationally in this round. More than 889,000 applications have been approved nationwide; more than 21,400 were from North Dakota.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 95,599 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,988 in Burleigh County and 4,773 in Morton County. There have been 92,551 recoveries and 1,373 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,699 people have been hospitalized; 88 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 386,819 people, and conducted 1,442,795 total tests.