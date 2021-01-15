North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 15: Community health survey available

The agency is expanding eligibility for some producers and commodities as well as updating payments to accurately compensate some producers who already applied for the program. Producers who are now eligible and those who need to modify existing applications due to the updates can contact the Farm Service Agency between Jan. 19 and Feb. 26.

For more information on the changes, go to farmers.gov/cfap.

The federal government has approved more than $473 million in aid to North Dakota farmers so far through the second round of the program, according to a federal database.

The government has approved more than $13.1 billion in payments nationally in this round. More than 889,000 applications have been approved nationwide; more than 21,400 were from North Dakota.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 95,599 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,988 in Burleigh County and 4,773 in Morton County. There have been 92,551 recoveries and 1,373 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,699 people have been hospitalized; 88 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 386,819 people, and conducted 1,442,795 total tests.