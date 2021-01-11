North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 11: AARP sets vaccine town hall

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: vaccine, testing and more.
Vaccine town hall
AARP North Dakota will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination telephone town hall at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
People can participate by dialing 877-229-8493, or sign up to be called at the start of the town hall at https://vekeo.com/aarpnorthdakota/.
The organization is warning state residents that people who are perpetuating coronavirus-related scams are likely to try to capitalize on the newly launched distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
People should be wary of anyone who offers them a vaccine or asks for money to enhance their ranking for vaccine eligibility. Also, government officials will not call people to obtain personal information so they can receive the vaccine.
When it comes to the vaccine, people should turn to trusted sources such as their doctor or local health department for guidance. Consumers should not respond to any solicitations about the vaccine, according to AARP.
People who think they have fallen victim to any type of scam can call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360, or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Custer Health also is providing free, by-appointment rapid antigen testing for COVID-19.
People who are symptomatic should call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 to begin the screening process. Antigen testing may not be conducted every day, depending on staff availability.
The state health department is offering rapid antigen testing at Gateway Mall in Bismarck for asymptomatic people. Mass screening events will take place from 3-7 p.m. through Tuesday, inside the mall near the Galleria area. The events are free, and children can be tested if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 94,830 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,859 in Burleigh County and 4,715 in Morton County. There have been 91,597 recoveries and 1,352 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,656 people have been hospitalized; 74 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 383,419 people, and conducted 1,411,499 total tests.