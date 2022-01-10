North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 10: More time for organic aid applications

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: organic aid, testing and shots.

Organic aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the application deadline for a program that aims to help organic producers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program covers certification and education expenses of farmers who are certified organic or transitioning to organic.

USDA has made $20 million available for the effort that's part of the department's broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The deadline to apply for 2020 and 2021 eligible expenses had been this past Friday. It's now been extended to Feb. 4.

Producers can apply through their local Farm Service Agency office, and can obtain one-on-one support with applications by calling 877-508-8364. For more details, go to farmers.gov/otecp.

Certified organic and transitional operations have faced pandemic challenges due to loss of markets, increased costs and labor shortages, in addition to costs related to obtaining or renewing their organic certification, according to USDA.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://bit.ly/3djc1wt. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents can go to https://www.custerhealth.com/covid-19-vaccine or call 701-328-0707 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

