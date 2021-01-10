North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 10: Bismarck pandemic emergency extended

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: city government, courthouses, testing and more.
Bismarck emergency extended
Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken has signed another extension of the city's coronavirus-related emergency declaration -- a necessary step to receiving state and federal aid.
The initial declaration came last March, when the pandemic hit North Dakota. It’s been extended monthly since then. The city commission will need to ratify the latest extension, at which point it will be in effect until early February. It's on the agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting.
Gov. Doug Burgum and President Donald Trump also declared emergencies due to the pandemic.
Courthouse access
Some county courthouses around the state restricted access late last year as coronavirus cases skyrocketed, but two in the region that did have now eased those restrictions.
The Dunn County Courthouse in Manning has reopened to the public, and members of the public can come into the Oliver County Courthouse in Center if they call ahead, according to the state Supreme Court. Masks are recommended.
Upcoming testing
The city of Williston will offer its first community COVID-19 rapid testing event on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former Sloulin Airport hangar at 408 Airport Road.
The drive-thru testing is open to anyone 18 and older who is not showing symptoms. People are asked to turn on their vehicle’s flashers, enter from 42nd Street West, turn on 6th Avenue West, then follow traffic control officers and signs.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://covidtestingbsc.as.me/schedule.php and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Testing is available in Hazen on Monday at the WRT garage on the corner of First Street Southwest and Central Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. People should enter from Third Avenue and form a line on First Street, according to Coal Country Community Health Center.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 94,716 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,859 in Burleigh County and 4,715 in Morton County. There have been 91,465 recoveries and 1,352 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,651 people have been hospitalized; 72 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 383,279 people, and conducted 1,408,600 total tests.