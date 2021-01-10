North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 10: Bismarck pandemic emergency extended

Testing is available in Hazen on Monday at the WRT garage on the corner of First Street Southwest and Central Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. People should enter from Third Avenue and form a line on First Street, according to Coal Country Community Health Center.

Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.

Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 94,716 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,859 in Burleigh County and 4,715 in Morton County. There have been 91,465 recoveries and 1,352 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,651 people have been hospitalized; 72 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 383,279 people, and conducted 1,408,600 total tests.