North Dakota coronavirus news, Jan. 1: Federal farm aid increases in North Dakota

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: agriculture aid, human services and more.
Federal farm aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved more than $471 million in aid to North Dakota farmers so far through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, according to a federal database.
The program is providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.
The government has approved about $13 billion in payments in the second round application period. More than 881,000 applications have been approved nationally; more than 21,400 were from North Dakota.
Up to $14 billion is available in this round. Applications were accepted through Dec. 11.
The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.
For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.
Human Service centers open
North Dakota’s Department of Human Services is reminding residents that the agency’s eight regional human service centers and four satellite clinics remain open during the pandemic.
The centers provide both on-site and community-based behavioral health services, primarily to people with chronic, serious mental illness or substance abuse disorders.
The centers have obtained personal protective equipment and have implemented masking policies and enhanced cleaning practices. They also have temperature-screening kiosks and decontamination sprayers.
“These additional measures complement our existing health, safety and cleaning protocols,” said Dr. Rosalie Etherington, chief clinical officer for the state’s human service clinic system. “We are doing everything we can to fulfill our mission of providing timely and effective behavioral health services that improve individuals’ quality of life through achieving and sustaining recovery in a safe way.”
The centers are in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot and Williston, with satellite clinics in Grafton, Rolla, Valley City and Fargo.
For more information, including a list of crisis phone numbers and behavioral health walk-in hours at each center, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/regionalhsc/.
North Dakota virus numbers
The North Dakota Department of Health did not release daily COVID-19 data on Friday due to the New Year's Day holiday.