North Dakota coronavirus news, Feb. 7: Business aid effort accepting applications

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: business aid, ag event, public testing and more.
Hospitality grants
North Dakota’s Commerce Department has begun accepting applications for the second round of the Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant program. The agency has $30 million available to dole out.
The program covers businesses such as bars, restaurants and entertainment venues impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The grant money is to reimburse costs such as payroll, rent and utilities incurred after March 26, 2020.
“North Dakota has 3,400 restaurant and bar licenses throughout the state,” Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “So far, we have awarded 960 grants to restaurants and bars. This means many businesses have the opportunity to apply. We want all eligible to participate in this grant designed to strengthen our communities.”
Eligible businesses can apply for up to $25,000. Applicants with more than one facility are eligible for up to $75,000, capped at $25,000 per location. Grant recipients are required to comply with ND Smart Restart protocols.
Applications are considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Grant recipients in the program's first round might be eligible for second round funds if the recipient received less than the full eligible amount.
The application window will close at 5 p.m. Central time on Thursday, Feb. 25. More information is at https://belegendary.link/HERG.
Soil district event
The Farming and Ranching for the Bottom Line event held annually in Bismarck will be virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Burleigh County Soil Conservation District.
“Linking Soil to Well-Being” is via Zoom Feb. 23-24. Fourteen speakers will be featured. For the full agenda, go to www.menokenfarm.com.
The online event is free but registration is required, at https://farming-and-ranching-for-the-bottom-line.eventbrite.com. People who register will be emailed the Zoom link the week of the event.
For questions or to register by phone, contact the Burleigh County Soil Conservation District at 701-250-4518, ext. 3. People also can register by email to constance.bryant@nd.nacdnet.net.
The event presentations will be recorded and posted to the Menoken Farm website.
Upcoming testing
Free public COVID-19 testing is available throughout the region. What follows is not a complete list and is subject to change. A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College host free COVID-19 testing on Mondays. Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://covidtestingbsc.as.me/schedule.php and preregister at https://testreg.nd.gov/.
Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is no longer hosting drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesdays, so it can focus on vaccination clinics.
PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-7 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.
Custer Health is no longer hosting drive-thru testing on Wednesdays at Mandan Union Cemetery, due to a drop in demand. People who want testing are encouraged to go to the Morrison Avenue site in Bismarck.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 98,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,357 in Burleigh County and 4,883 in Morton County. There have been 95,946 recoveries and 1,428 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,805 people have been hospitalized; 39 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 397,256 people, and conducted 1,558,371 total tests.