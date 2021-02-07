North Dakota coronavirus news, Feb. 7: Business aid effort accepting applications

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: business aid, ag event, public testing and more.

Hospitality grants

North Dakota’s Commerce Department has begun accepting applications for the second round of the Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant program. The agency has $30 million available to dole out.

The program covers businesses such as bars, restaurants and entertainment venues impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The grant money is to reimburse costs such as payroll, rent and utilities incurred after March 26, 2020.

“North Dakota has 3,400 restaurant and bar licenses throughout the state,” Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “So far, we have awarded 960 grants to restaurants and bars. This means many businesses have the opportunity to apply. We want all eligible to participate in this grant designed to strengthen our communities.”

Eligible businesses can apply for up to $25,000. Applicants with more than one facility are eligible for up to $75,000, capped at $25,000 per location. Grant recipients are required to comply with ND Smart Restart protocols.