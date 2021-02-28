North Dakota coronavirus news, Feb. 28: Auto club survey finds fear, optimism

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: pandemic traveling, finances, public testing and more.
Travel optimism
A new AAA travel survey finds that half of North Dakotans are uncomfortable traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Respondents in the auto club survey conducted in January cited fears of getting sick, the number of COVID-19 cases and new strains of the virus.
The travel industry has been hit hard by this pandemic, according to AAA. More than half of North Dakotans canceled or rescheduled travel plans last year.
There is some optimism, however -- about one in five North Dakotans say they’re more comfortable traveling now than when the pandemic began, due to several factors including mask mandates and increased confidence in medical treatments.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is one key to restoring Americans’ confidence in traveling again,” said Gene LaDoucer, North Dakota spokesman for AAA.
Financial education classes
North Dakota State University Extension is offering workshops for residents in Burleigh and Morton counties facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The “Your Money, Your Goals” workshops will help people set and achieve goals, improve their money managing and choose financial products. Four sessions are offered. People can take part in any, or all. They are:
Monday: Setting Goals
March 8: Behind on Bills
March 15: Getting Through the Month
March 22: Dealing with Debt
All of the dates are Mondays. The sessions will run from 12-1 p.m. through Zoom. Preregistration is required and closes the Monday before each session. To register go to www.tinyurl.com/21YourMoneyYourGoals.
For more information, contact Burleigh County Extension Agent Shaundra Ziemann-Bolinske at 701-221-6865.
Upcoming testing
Free public COVID-19 testing is available throughout the region. What follows is not a complete list and is subject to change. A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
In Williston, walk-in rapid testing for those 18 and older with no symptoms is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the former Sloulin Airport hangar at 408 Airport Road.
PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-6 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 99,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,639 in Burleigh County and 4,941 in Morton County. There have been 97,759 recoveries and 1,445 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,867 people have been hospitalized; 21 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 404,760 people, and conducted 1,659,112 total tests.