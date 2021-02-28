North Dakota coronavirus news, Feb. 28: Auto club survey finds fear, optimism

Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.

In Williston, walk-in rapid testing for those 18 and older with no symptoms is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the former Sloulin Airport hangar at 408 Airport Road.

PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-6 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.

Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 99,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,639 in Burleigh County and 4,941 in Morton County. There have been 97,759 recoveries and 1,445 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,867 people have been hospitalized; 21 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 404,760 people, and conducted 1,659,112 total tests.