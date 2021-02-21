North Dakota coronavirus news, Feb. 21: Bismarck library resuming regular hours

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Bismarck library, public testing and more.

Bismarck library

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library will resume regular hours of operation starting Monday, March 1.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

No-contact curbside pickup and virtual programs for all ages will continue as an option. Meeting room access and in-building programs will remain suspended.

The Gifted Bean Coffee House inside the Library also will resume regular hours on Monday, March 1: 9 a.m. to 6 .pm. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Upcoming testing