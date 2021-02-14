North Dakota coronavirus news, Feb. 14: State Hospital modifies visitation

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: State Hospital, heart impacts, Williston masks and more.
State Hospital visitation
The North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown has modified its on-site visitation guidelines following the recent reduction in the statewide COVID-19 risk level to low.
The facility now allows up to two visitors per patient during regular business hours in designated spaces on campus. The on-site visits must be scheduled in advance through a hospital social worker, case manager or member of the patient’s treatment team. Visitors are required to complete a temperature check and health screening upon arrival and must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing while visiting.
The hospital also is resuming student clinical training and educational tours while following health and safety protocols.
COVID-19 and the heart
Sanford Health will host a free virtual presentation on how a COVID-19 infection can affect the heart, especially in people with preexisting heart conditions.
The presentation will take place via Webex on Thursday at 6 p.m. Central time.
“The pandemic itself has caused quite a bit of stress, and stress can cause heart attacks,” cardiologist Stephen Boateng said. “For those who have been infected with COVID, there can be some residual and lasting effects on the heart, especially if there are underlying heart conditions.”
Registration is required. Go to sanfordhealth.org; call 844-362-6330 with any questions about the event.
Williston mask mandate
The Williston City Commission has allowed that city's mask mandate and other COVID-related restrictions to expire.
Beginning this week, the city also will begin to approve liquor permits for events and gatherings.
Mayor Howard Klug said his goal is to enable businesses to remain open, with the hopes that a return to normalcy can happen by summer.
"With the mask mandate lifted, this does not mean that we are not going to follow social distancing anymore," Klug said in a statement. "I strongly encourage the citizens of Williston, the store owners and the employees, to do what is prudent with wearing masks in their establishments.”
Store owners are still able to require masks within their businesses. Masks are still required in city buildings and for any in-person city meetings.
A statewide mask mandate expired on Jan. 18.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College will not host free COVID-19 testing this Monday. The next testing will be on Monday, Feb. 22. Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://covidtestingbsc.as.me/schedule.php and preregister at https://testreg.nd.gov/.
Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 98,597 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,434 in Burleigh County and 4,885 in Morton County. There have been 96,404 recoveries and 1,431 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,831 people have been hospitalized; 38 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 399,330 people, and conducted 1,590,418 total tests.