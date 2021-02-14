North Dakota coronavirus news, Feb. 14: State Hospital modifies visitation

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: State Hospital, heart impacts, Williston masks and more.

State Hospital visitation

The North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown has modified its on-site visitation guidelines following the recent reduction in the statewide COVID-19 risk level to low.

The facility now allows up to two visitors per patient during regular business hours in designated spaces on campus. The on-site visits must be scheduled in advance through a hospital social worker, case manager or member of the patient’s treatment team. Visitors are required to complete a temperature check and health screening upon arrival and must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing while visiting.

The hospital also is resuming student clinical training and educational tours while following health and safety protocols.

COVID-19 and the heart

Sanford Health will host a free virtual presentation on how a COVID-19 infection can affect the heart, especially in people with preexisting heart conditions.

The presentation will take place via Webex on Thursday at 6 p.m. Central time.