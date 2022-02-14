North Dakota coronavirus news, Feb. 14: Great American Bike Race to be in-person

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: bike race, FEMA aid, farm aid and more.

Charity bike race

Sanford Health's Great American Bike Race will be in-person this year, after being held virtually the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event that raises money to support children with cerebral palsy or other permanent disabilities is in its 26th year. It will be held Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center.

Registration has opened. Team captains can register online at gabr.sanfordhealth.org.

“Everything we raise will assist families with costs not covered by insurance, like wheelchairs and adaptive bikes, and can help enhance services through Sanford Pediatric Therapies,” said Sara Haugen, regional executive director for the Sanford Health Foundation.

The Great American Bike Race to date has raised more than $5 million.

FEMA aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently announced it has provided an additional $2 million in aid for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota.

The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. FEMA has now provided a total of $127.5 million for the North Dakota pandemic response to date.

The latest money went to the state Health Department to help cover the cost of testing and vaccination efforts across the state.

Farm aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended until March 25 the deadline for farmers to enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage and Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage for program year 2022.

The programs help producers manage economic risk brought on by milk price and feed cost disparities. Signup began in December.

“Over the past two years, American dairy farmers have faced unprecedented uncertainty, from the ongoing pandemic to protracted natural disasters," said Brian Haugen, acting state executive director for USDA's Farm Service Agency. "We are encouraging dairy operations to take advantage of the extended deadline and join the 8,969 operations that have already enrolled for 2022 coverage."

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3BdkEDX. For more information on pandemic farm aid, go to farmers.gov/coronavirus.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 1322 S. 22nd St. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://bit.ly/3djc1wt. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents can go to https://www.custerhealth.com/covid-19-vaccine or call 701-328-0707 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

