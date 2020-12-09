North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 9: Cops and Kids canceled in Bismarck

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: cops and kids, public testing and more.
Cops and Kids
The Missouri Valley Lodge of Fraternal Order of Police this Christmas season will not hold an annual program with a 20-year history in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization did not feel its annual Cops and Kids shopping program could be held safely this year, Lodge President Lynn Wanner said. The lodge also has canceled its Christmas in the Hospital Santa visit.
The group this year will opt to provide donations and assistance to several local organizations that support children in the Bismarck-Mandan area, according to Wanner.
“We hope that next year we will be able to resume our Cops and Kids shopping as we have done for the past 20 years, and encourage everyone to support all the other great local organizations that are working to provide for others, she said.
Upcoming testing
The public health units in Kidder and Emmons counties have altered their weekly Thursday public COVID-19 testing due to the onset of cold weather.
In Kidder County, call 701-475-2582 to schedule an appointment. In Emmons County, asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Emmons County also is launching testing on Mondays, by appointment.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 86,149 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 12,872 in Burleigh County and 4,350 in Morton County. There have been 80,515 recoveries and 1,080 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,984 people have been hospitalized; 284 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 359,437 people, and conducted 1,199,933 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
