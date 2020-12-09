North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 9: Cops and Kids canceled in Bismarck

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: cops and kids, public testing and more.

Cops and Kids

The Missouri Valley Lodge of Fraternal Order of Police this Christmas season will not hold an annual program with a 20-year history in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization did not feel its annual Cops and Kids shopping program could be held safely this year, Lodge President Lynn Wanner said. The lodge also has canceled its Christmas in the Hospital Santa visit.

The group this year will opt to provide donations and assistance to several local organizations that support children in the Bismarck-Mandan area, according to Wanner.

“We hope that next year we will be able to resume our Cops and Kids shopping as we have done for the past 20 years, and encourage everyone to support all the other great local organizations that are working to provide for others, she said.

Upcoming testing

The public health units in Kidder and Emmons counties have altered their weekly Thursday public COVID-19 testing due to the onset of cold weather.