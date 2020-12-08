North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 8: Medical expense program applications open

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: new aid program, public testing and more.
Medical expense program
Applications for North Dakota's Medical Expense Assistance Program open at 10 a.m. Central time Wednesday and close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20.
The state earlier designated $2.5 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid for the program to provide medical expense assistance to first responders and front-line health care workers infected with COVID-19. The money must be spent by the end of the year under federal rules.
Eligible applicants may receive up to $5,000 each. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Support Local Journalism
“Health care workers and first responders are on the front lines of our fight against the coronavirus, and this program provides another measure of relief for those who become COVID-positive,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.
The Department of Commerce is running the program. For more information, email the MEAP Hotline at meap@nd.gov or call 701-328-6004.
Upcoming testing
Custer Health is hosting public drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 1-2 p.m Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 85,688 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 79,849 recoveries and 1,064 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 328 people remain hospitalized. State and private labs have processed 1,193,850 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.