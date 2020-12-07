North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 7: Hospitality grants application window opening

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: hotel grants, behavioral health, public testing and more.
Hospitality grants
North Dakota’s Department of Commerce at 10 a.m. Central time Tuesday begins accepting applications for its Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant PLUS program. The window closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 18.
The program is an expansion of the state’s Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant, which covers businesses such as bars, restaurants and entertainment venues. The new grants are intended to assist lodging businesses such as hotels and motels impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The money is to reimburse costs such as payroll, rent and utilities incurred after March 26.
Eligible businesses can apply for up to $40,000. Applicants with more than one facility are eligible for up to $80,000, capped at $40,000 per location. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. More information is at belegendary.link/PHERG.
Community-based health
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division has launched a program to help eligible North Dakotans access community-based substance abuse treatment services and care coordination services.
The Community-Based Behavioral Health Program complements the services and supports available through the department’s Substance Use Disorder Voucher Program and the Free Through Recovery Program.
The new program focuses on serving people with behavioral health needs in their homes and communities with the goal of reducing the need for treatment in congregate settings, such as residential treatment facilities, inpatient hospitalizations and emergency medical interventions.
The effort is being funded with $1.7 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid.
“The COVID-19 pandemic impacts have been significant for many North Dakotans, and this program is another way to improve access to quality services and allow for individual choice for people in recovery,” Behavioral Health Division Assistant Director Laura Anderson said.
For more information, email dhsbhd@nd.gov, or call 711 (TTY) or 701-328-8920.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host public drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 83,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 12,561 in Burleigh County and 4,221 in Morton County. There have been 77,562 recoveries and 1,022 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,896 people have been hospitalized; 304 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 358,279 people, and conducted 1,196,950 total tests.
