North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 7: Hospitality grants application window opening

Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.

People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.

Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 83,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 12,561 in Burleigh County and 4,221 in Morton County. There have been 77,562 recoveries and 1,022 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,896 people have been hospitalized; 304 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 358,279 people, and conducted 1,196,950 total tests.

