North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 6: Tribal college launches food pantry

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: college food pantry, organic aid and more.

College food pantry

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town has launched an on-campus food pantry to provide food, toiletries and other necessities, and emergency assistance to students in need.

“The need for this support has always been there, but the pandemic intensified our urgency to create this program," said Student Development and Retention Counselor Deanna Rainbow, who led development of the NHSC Food Pantry.

"Through various grants and other funding, we have a great start, but we intend to grow the program and extend services throughout the campus and the community," Rainbow said. "We want our students to focus on their education, not whether they’ll be able to eat that day."

For information about how to donate, email Rainbow at drainb@nhsc.edu.

Organic aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will provide pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses of farmers who are certified organic or transitioning to organic.

USDA will make $20 million available through the new Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program as part of the department's broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.

It builds on USDA’s existing Organic Certification Cost Share Program, which provides cost share assistance of 50%, up to a maximum of $500.

Certified organic and transitional operations have faced pandemic challenges due to loss of markets, increased costs and labor shortages, in addition to costs related to obtaining or renewing their organic certification, according to USDA.

“The economic challenges that arose due to the pandemic made obtaining and renewing organic certification financially challenging for many operations,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “This is one more instance of USDA continuing to provide support for those who need it most.”

Signup is through Jan. 7. Producers can apply through their local Farm Service Agency office, and can obtain one-on-one support with applications by calling 877-508-8364. For more details, go to farmers.gov/otecp.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://bit.ly/3djc1wt. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents can go to https://www.custerhealth.com/covid-19-vaccine or call 701-328-0707 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

