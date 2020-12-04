North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 5: Federal farm aid open for applications

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Federal farm aid, public testing events and more:
Federal farm aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved nearly $415 million in aid to North Dakota farmers so far through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The program is providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.
The government has approved more than $11.1 billion in payments in the second round application period. Nearly 704,000 applications have been approved nationally; nearly 18,000 were from North Dakota.
Up to $14 billion is available in this round. Applications are accepted through Dec. 11.
The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.
For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.
COVID-19 testing events
Free public COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in various areas again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://bit.ly/30u0apl and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Testing is available in Hazen on Monday at the WRT garage on the corner of First Street Southwest and Central Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
The public health units in Kidder and Emmons counties have altered their weekly Thursday testing due to the onset of cold weather.
In Kidder County, call 701-475-2582 to schedule an appointment. In Emmons County, asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Hospitality grants
North Dakota’s Department of Commerce has announced the application period for its Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant PLUS program.
The window to apply is 10 a.m. Dec. 8 to 5 p.m. Dec. 18. More information is at belegendary.link/PHERG.
The grants are intended to assist lodging businesses such as hotels and motels impacted by revenue losses and low occupancy due to the coronavirus pandemic. The grants are to reimburse costs such as payroll, rent and utilities. Expenses must have been incurred on or after March 27, 2020, or no later than the application date to be eligible.
Eligible businesses can apply for up to $40,000. Applicants with more than one facility are eligible for up to $80,000, capped at $40,000 to be used per location. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis and must meet all criteria.
The PLUS program is an expansion of the state’s Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant, which covers businesses such as bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.
Email businesshelpCOVID19@nd.gov with any questions about the new grants.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 81,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 12,372 in Burleigh County and 4,182 in Morton County. There have been 75,653 recoveries and 989 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,842 people have been hospitalized; 324 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 355,196 people, and conducted 1,116,803 total tests.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.