North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 27: Reach for Resilience program launches website

“Our program is passionate about helping our fellow health care workers at different levels to meet their needs," said Stephanie Schafer, a behavioral health professional on the Reach for Resilience team. "We are available by phone for those who are feeling overwhelmed and needing someone to talk to in the moment. For those who prefer self-guided options like an article or a mobile app, our website is a great place to start.”

The effort is funded by a federal pandemic grant.

Parental resources available

North Dakota’s Department of Human Services is reminding residents that help is available for parents who have children disrupted or stressed by the pandemic.

Parents Lead offers tips and resources on how parents can support children and be a model for perseverance.

“We are all being impacted by COVID-19 and this shared experience is something that connects us all,” said Laura Anderson, assistant director of the department’s Behavioral Health Division. “What our children remember isn’t predetermined, and we can help them form positive memories while also learning how to cope with disappointment.”