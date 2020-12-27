North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 27: Reach for Resilience program launches website

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: help line, parent aid, testing and more.
Reach for Resilience
North Dakota's Reach for Resilience program now has a website, at www.Reach4ResilienceND.com.
The program in October began offering a free and confidential help line at 701-365-4920 for health care workers dealing with stressors related to the coronavirus pandemic.
It's a partnership of the North Dakota Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Division and Sanford Health. They've now established the website dedicated to resources supporting wellness at the individual and organizational level.
“Our program is passionate about helping our fellow health care workers at different levels to meet their needs," said Stephanie Schafer, a behavioral health professional on the Reach for Resilience team. "We are available by phone for those who are feeling overwhelmed and needing someone to talk to in the moment. For those who prefer self-guided options like an article or a mobile app, our website is a great place to start.”
The effort is funded by a federal pandemic grant.
Parental resources available
North Dakota’s Department of Human Services is reminding residents that help is available for parents who have children disrupted or stressed by the pandemic.
Parents Lead offers tips and resources on how parents can support children and be a model for perseverance.
“We are all being impacted by COVID-19 and this shared experience is something that connects us all,” said Laura Anderson, assistant director of the department’s Behavioral Health Division. “What our children remember isn’t predetermined, and we can help them form positive memories while also learning how to cope with disappointment.”
For more information, go to http://www.parentslead.org/COVID-19.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://covidtestingbsc.as.me/schedule.php and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The starting time is a half hour later than the past few tests.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 91,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,545 in Burleigh County and 4,591 in Morton County. There have been 88,177 recoveries and 1,266 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,495 people have been hospitalized; 106 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 374,048 people, and conducted 1,297,390 total tests.