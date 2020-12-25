North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 25: Driver's license renewals coming due

The North Dakota National Guard and state Department of Emergency Services are hosting rapid testing events at the Gateway Mall in Bismarck after Christmas for people who do not show signs of COVID-19 but want to see if they might have contracted the virus while being asymptomatic. Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and it's open to anyone, including children if accompanied by a legal guardian.

Results will be available about 15 minutes after a person is tested, at which point he or she will receive a notification via text or email. The Abbott BinaxNOW tests are self-administered. They involve sticking a swab up the lower part of one's nostrils but not as far back as the PCR tests, which tend to be more uncomfortable.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.