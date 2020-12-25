North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 25: Driver's license renewals coming due

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: driver's licenses, farm aid, testing and more.
Driver's license renewals
North Dakota's Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that all driver's licenses that expired after March 1 are due for renewal by the end of the year.
Gov. Doug Burgum early in the coronavirus pandemic provided a grace period for renewals, but it expires Dec. 31.
“Our Driver License Division has been working very hard over the past several months to process license renewals, but we still have work to do,” said Robin Rehborg, the department's deputy director for driver safety.
The department continues to provide driver's license services by appointment only. People can schedule by going to dot.nd.gov or by calling 1-855-633-6835.
Many driver's license services such as change of address, renewals, replacements and more are available online.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has extended the Real ID deadline to October 2021. Only customers renewing a North Dakota driver's license will be able to obtain a Real ID during their scheduled appointment.
Federal farm aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved more than $470 million in aid to North Dakota farmers so far through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, according to a federal database.
The program is providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.
The government has approved more than $12.8 billion in payments in the second round application period. More than 872,000 applications have been approved nationally; more than 21,000 were from North Dakota.
Up to $14 billion is available in this round. Applications were accepted through Dec. 11.
The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.
For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.
Upcoming testing
Free public COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in various areas in the coming days. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
The North Dakota National Guard and state Department of Emergency Services are hosting rapid testing events at the Gateway Mall in Bismarck after Christmas for people who do not show signs of COVID-19 but want to see if they might have contracted the virus while being asymptomatic. Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, and it's open to anyone, including children if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Results will be available about 15 minutes after a person is tested, at which point he or she will receive a notification via text or email. The Abbott BinaxNOW tests are self-administered. They involve sticking a swab up the lower part of one's nostrils but not as far back as the PCR tests, which tend to be more uncomfortable.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://covidtestingbsc.as.me/schedule.php and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The starting time is a half hour later than the past few tests.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Custer Health also is providing free, by-appointment rapid antigen testing for COVID-19.
People who are symptomatic should call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 and speak with Adrianna or Jodie to begin the screening process. Antigen testing may not be conducted every day, depending on staff availability.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
The public health units in Kidder and Emmons counties offer Thursday testing by appointment.
In Kidder County, call 701-475-2582 to schedule an appointment. In Emmons County, asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 90,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,472 in Burleigh County and 4,570 in Morton County. There have been 87,367 recoveries and 1,260 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,472 people have been hospitalized; 122 remain so. Statewide, 372,664 people have been tested, and the state has conducted 1,285,111 total tests.