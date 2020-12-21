North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 21: Public health starts vaccinating priority groups

People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.

Custer Health also is providing free, by-appointment rapid antigen testing for COVID-19. People who are symptomatic should call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 and speak with Adrianna or Jodie to begin the screening process. Antigen testing may not be conducted every day, depending on staff availability. If a person tests negative on the BinaxNow rapid test, a PCR test must be completed.

Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 90,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,385 in Burleigh County and 4,537 in Morton County. There have been 86,233 recoveries and 1,233 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,400 people have been hospitalized; 158 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 369,688 people, and conducted 1,269,206 total tests.