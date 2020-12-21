North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 21: Public health starts vaccinating priority groups

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: vaccinations, car seats, public testing and more.
Vaccination clinic
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will be conducting its first drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Bismarck Event Center on Wednesday.
The event from 7:30-11:30 a.m. is not open to the general public. Vaccines will be given to priority groups that are approved and preregistered and have been contacted by public heath. The priority groups have been developed from the state Department of Health Vaccine Distribution Plan.
The Moderna vaccine is given in a two-dose series. People getting vaccinated at the Wednesday event must get vaccinated again 28 days later.
Car seat aid
The North Dakota Department of Health says people can still get assistance with child car seat safety needs from a certified child passenger safety technician while limiting face-to-face contact during the pandemic.
People can go to nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats or cert.safekids.org.
For more information, go to the health department’s Child Passenger Safety Program website at health.nd.gov/north-dakota-child-passenger-safety or contact the agency at 701-328-4533.
Upcoming testing
The Bismarck Airport will host free, voluntary COVID-19 screenings this week using rapid antigen tests. Voluntary screenings for adults will take place on arriving flights Monday through Sunday, with the exception of Christmas Day, and approximately 45 minutes after each flight lands and deplanes. The site will be near the terminal baggage claim area.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host free drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The starting time is a half hour later than the past few tests.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Custer Health also is providing free, by-appointment rapid antigen testing for COVID-19. People who are symptomatic should call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 and speak with Adrianna or Jodie to begin the screening process. Antigen testing may not be conducted every day, depending on staff availability. If a person tests negative on the BinaxNow rapid test, a PCR test must be completed.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 90,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,385 in Burleigh County and 4,537 in Morton County. There have been 86,233 recoveries and 1,233 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,400 people have been hospitalized; 158 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 369,688 people, and conducted 1,269,206 total tests.
