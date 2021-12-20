North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 20: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train virtual again this year

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Holiday Train, shot clinic and more.

CP Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific Railway's annual Holiday Train program will be virtual again this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A "Holiday Train at Home" concert will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and https://www.cpr.ca/en/community/holiday-train on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.

"With the 'Holiday Train at Home' concert, CP hopes to inspire support for food banks across North America," CP President and CEO Keith Creel said in a statement. "Though we are disappointed we again cannot bring an in-person show to communities along our rail lines, it fills us with joy to bring together such outstanding musicians for a performance that will help feed Canadians and Americans in need. The CP family looks forward to bringing the Holiday Train back on tour as soon as it's safe."

The decked-out Holiday Train typically makes stops in various communities across Canada and the northern U.S. including in North Dakota, providing entertainment and helping food banks. The train since 1999 has raised nearly $21 million and collected about 5 million pounds of food.

Sanford vaccine clinic

Sanford Health will hold a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. at the Native American Development Center, 2403 E. Thayer Ave. in Bismarck.

Children ages 6 months to 18 years will be able to receive their flu shots, and the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for children 5 years and older. Masks are required.

Appointments are recommended but not required. To schedule, call 877-701-0779 or go to sanfordhealth.org. People do not have to be Sanford Health patients to receive vaccinations.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://bit.ly/3djc1wt. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents can go to https://www.custerhealth.com/covid-19-vaccine or call 701-328-0707 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

