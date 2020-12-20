North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 20: Blue Cross extends COVID-19 benefits

People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.

Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.

People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.

Custer Health also is providing free, by-appointment rapid antigen testing for COVID-19

People who are symptomatic should call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 and speak with Adrianna or Jodie to begin the screening process. Antigen testing may not be conducted every day, depending on staff availability.