North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 20: Blue Cross extends COVID-19 benefits

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: health insurance, jury trials, auto aid, public testing and more.
Blue Cross benefits
North Dakota's largest health insurer is extending COVID-19 benefits.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is waiving out-of-pocket costs for members needing inpatient or outpatient treatment for COVID-19 through March. The expanded benefits were to end Dec. 31.
The insurer also is extending coverage for medically necessary COVID-19 tests, early refills on prescriptions and no out-of-pocket costs for telehealth visits.
Jury trials suspended
Jury trials in the Southwest Judicial District have now been suspended until February, according to the North Dakota Supreme Court.
Jury trials in the South Central Judicial District remain suspended until Dec. 31.
Other judicial districts in the state have made similar moves due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Auto sales
Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an executive order temporarily suspending the minimum sales requirement for licensed auto dealerships that have seen seen lower demand due to the pandemic.
Dozens of dealerships were at risk of not meeting the minimum annual sales requirement of eight vehicles as required under state law, according to the governor. His order suspends the requirement through Dec. 31, enabling the Department of Transportation to renew auto dealership licenses for 2021 regardless of the number of retail sales completed in 2020.
The Automobile Dealers Association of North Dakota requested the move.
“Many of our state’s auto dealerships have experienced a significant decline in sales through no fault of their own," Burgum said Friday. "Today’s action will help preserve jobs and ensure that this sector of the economy is able to serve customers as North Dakota emerges from the pandemic, especially in our rural communities where many of these dealerships are located."
Upcoming testing
Support Local Journalism
The Bismarck Airport will host free, voluntary COVID-19 screenings this week using rapid antigen tests. Voluntary screenings for adults will take place on arriving flights Monday through Sunday, with the exception of Christmas Day, and approximately 45 minutes after each flight lands and deplanes. The site will be near the terminal baggage claim area.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://bit.ly/30u0apl and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Testing is available in Hazen on Monday at the WRT garage on the corner of First Street Southwest and Central Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. People should enter from Third Avenue and form a line on First Street, according to Coal Country Community Health Center.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The starting time is a half hour later than the past few tests.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Custer Health also is providing free, by-appointment rapid antigen testing for COVID-19
People who are symptomatic should call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 and speak with Adrianna or Jodie to begin the screening process. Antigen testing may not be conducted every day, depending on staff availability.
If a person tests negative on the BinaxNow rapid test, a PCR test must be completed. Those are the more common nose or throat swab tests, which take longer to provide a result. Antigen tests can diagnose a coronavirus infection in 15 minutes, compared to several days with PCR tests.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 90,039 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,366 in Burleigh County and 4,532 in Morton County. There have been 86,013 recoveries and 1,231 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,394 people have been hospitalized; 156 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 369,640 people, and conducted 1,267,595 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.