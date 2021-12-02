North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 2: Seminar on educator stress set Friday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: stress in the classroom, testing and vaccines.

Educator stress seminar

North Dakota State University researchers will host a public Zoom discussion Friday on the impact to teachers of the rapid shift to online learning after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and of current school-based COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The December NDSU Public Health Seminar will focus on stress and depression among K-12 educators. Presenters will be Andrea Huseth-Zosel, associate professor in NDSU's Department of Public Health, and Sarah Crary, assistant professor in NDSU's School of Education.

The event is from 10-10:45 a.m. Central time, at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/97797994794#success. It's free and open to the public, and no registration is required.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

