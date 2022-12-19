 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 19: North Dakota orders more pediatric vaccine

Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: child vaccine, broadband assistance, food aid and more.

Boosting boosters

The state of North Dakota is receiving more doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in the wake of U.S. regulators clearing the way for its use in children younger than 5.

The Food and Drug Administration's decision aims to better protect the youngest children amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases around the country at a time when children’s hospitals already are packed with kids suffering from other respiratory illnesses including the flu, according to The Associated Press.

The bivalent booster shots target today’s most common omicron strain of the coronavirus. They provide protection against both the original version of the virus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They've previously been available for people age 5 and up.

“North Dakota Health and Human Services immunization unit has ordered and will receive an initial allocation of 2,200 pediatric bivalent doses from the federal government,” Immunization Manager Jenny Galbraith said.

Health care providers are educating staff and updating protocols, and most providers will begin offering the vaccine late this week, she said.

Seventy-nine children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years have been hospitalized in North Dakota with COVID-19 during the pandemic that began in March 2020, with one death, according to Health and Human Services. Only 2.5% of North Dakota children ages 4 years and younger have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series.

“To prevent hospitalization and death, it is especially important for people 65 and older, those who are immunocompromised and those with chronic conditions (i.e., heart, lung, diabetes) to receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose," Galbraith said. "North Dakotans are encouraged to have a conversation with a trusted health care provider about vaccination.”

Broadband boost

Eight service providers have submitted 12 applications to the state for federal American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid North Dakota received to boost broadband infrastructure.

North Dakota received $45 million through the program. Applications were due Dec. 2. They total nearly $38 million and would impact 16 communities. Grants will be announced on Jan. 13, according to the state Information Technology department.

The agency is accepting public comments and/or challenges on the proposals. The deadline for feedback is Dec. 30. For more information, go to bit.ly/3S3nmDy.

Internet service providers that receive money through the competitive Broadband North Dakota program are required to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides households in need with a discount of $30 per month. Tribal households are eligible for up to $75 per month. 

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make a stop in communities in the region this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops, with local time listed, are:

Tuesday

  • Carson, Carson Food Pantry, 215 N. Main St., 11:30 a.m. until gone
  • Elgin, Country Community Cupboard, 119 N. Main St., 1:30-4 p.m.
  • Hettinger, Hettinger Armory, 13th Street South, time to be announced

Wednesday

  • Stanton, Stanton Civic Center, Harmon Avenue, time TBA
  • Glen Ullin, Glen Ullin Food Pantry, 309 Oak Ave., 5:30 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

