North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 18: Free rapid tests offered in Bismarck

Federal farm aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved nearly $464 million in aid to North Dakota farmers so far through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, according to a federal database.

The program is providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.

The government has approved more than $12.5 billion in payments in the second round. Nearly 839,000 applications have been approved nationally; nearly 21,000 were from North Dakota. Up to $14 billion is available in this round. The application period ended Dec. 11.

The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.

For more information, go to farmers.gov/cfap.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 89,557 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,324 in Burleigh County and 4,506 in Morton County. There have been 85,271 recoveries and 1,225 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,349 people have been hospitalized; 144 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 368,092 people, and conducted 1,257,587 total tests.