North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 18: Free rapid tests offered in Bismarck on Saturday

School schedules

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler will not exercise her discretion under state law to require North Dakota schools to close for two days during the 2021-22 school year for professional development training for educators.

"This decision will give our school districts added flexibility in developing their 2021-22 school calendars during these unprecedented times,” she said in a statement.

School districts still have the option of allowing teachers and administrators to attend the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders Fall Conference next October. But Baesler noted that the conference will have a virtual option.

“Local school boards have long been granted broad discretion in setting their school calendars,” she said. “Given the current public health crisis, this discretion has proven to be even more important than ever. Additionally, the pandemic has spurred creative ways to deliver professional development enabling all educators to participate remotely from locations across North Dakota."

