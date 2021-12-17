North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 17: Tribal college offering distance education

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: tribal college, hog aid and more.

College distance learning

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town has received approval from the Higher Learning Commission to offer courses via distance education amid the pandemic, in addition to the college’s in-person instruction.

Distance learning will enable students to access lectures and learning materials and to submit assignments online without needing to attend class at a set time.

Three courses are scheduled for spring 2022: “The History of Three Affiliated Tribes,” “Ethnobotany” and “Elementary Statics.”

The fall 2022 semester is slated to add core requirement classes, such as science, English and math, to the distance learning lineup.

“There is no longer a “traditional” student, so we are continually working to meet the needs of today’s learners,” college Vice President Robert “BJ” Rainbow said. “These expanded offerings also allow us to reach beyond the borders of our reservation to offer opportunities to Native and non-Native students.”

Hog help

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a new program to assist hog producers.

The aid is for farmers who sold hogs through a negotiated sale during the period in which producers faced the greatest reduction in market prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative and addresses gaps in previous assistance for hog producers.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept applications through next Feb. 25.

“Previous pandemic assistance used flat rates across the hog industry, and this didn’t take into account the various levels of harm felt by different producers,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said. “We worked closely with industry partners and USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service to target assistance to hog producers who were hit the hardest during the pandemic.”

USDA has set aside up to $50 million through the CARES Act for the program. For more information, go to https://www.farmers.gov/pandemic-assistance/smhpp.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://bit.ly/3djc1wt. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents can go to https://www.custerhealth.com/covid-19-vaccine or call 701-328-0707 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

