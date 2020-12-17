North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 17: Mandan City Commission extends carryout alcohol sales

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: to-go alcohol, education aid and more.

Mandan moves

The Mandan City Commission has extended the sale of alcohol with to-go food orders until the end of January. The coronavirus pandemic policy was set to expire on Dec. 31.

Commissioners also let the city's mask mandate expire Tuesday. No vote was taken on the matter. The mandate was enacted on Nov. 11, just days before Gov. Doug Burgum announced a statewide mask mandate and business capacity restrictions that continue into January.

"There's really no reason to update our plan or do anything. The state's overrides it," Mayor Tim Helbling said.

The Bismarck City Commission earlier this month also extended alcohol sales with to-go food orders, until early February.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Education aid

The state has awarded nearly $2.5 million in grants to North Dakota education entities serving K-12 students and families.

The money is through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which was created through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.