North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 17: Mandan City Commission extends carryout alcohol sales

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: to-go alcohol, education aid and more.
Mandan moves
The Mandan City Commission has extended the sale of alcohol with to-go food orders until the end of January. The coronavirus pandemic policy was set to expire on Dec. 31.
Commissioners also let the city's mask mandate expire Tuesday. No vote was taken on the matter. The mandate was enacted on Nov. 11, just days before Gov. Doug Burgum announced a statewide mask mandate and business capacity restrictions that continue into January.
"There's really no reason to update our plan or do anything. The state's overrides it," Mayor Tim Helbling said.
The Bismarck City Commission earlier this month also extended alcohol sales with to-go food orders, until early February.
Education aid
The state has awarded nearly $2.5 million in grants to North Dakota education entities serving K-12 students and families.
The money is through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which was created through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.
“These grants will help ensure our students and families continue to have the educational supports they need to navigate the pandemic disruptions,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “These funds provide a financial lift for schools to transform learning, and we look forward to seeing how these proposals grow into future student-driven opportunities.”
More than 35 proposals were reviewed through a competitive grant process. A list of the grant awards can be found at https://bit.ly/2FmrJJW.
North Dakota received just under $6 million in GEER funding from the U.S. Department of Education. The state earlier provided $2.5 million in GEER money to colleges and universities to support modified learning and workforce training enhancements during the pandemic.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 89,064 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,274 in Burleigh County and 4,488 in Morton County. There have been 84,875 recoveries and 1,204 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 148 people remain hospitalized. State and private labs have processed tests on 366,669 people, and conducted 1,249,401 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
