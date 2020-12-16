North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 16: Medical expense program applications end early

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: aid program, parenting resources, public testing and more.

Medical expense program

The state has closed the application period for North Dakota's Medical Expense Assistance Program early, citing "overwhelming response."

The state designated $2.5 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid for the program to provide medical expense assistance to first responders and front-line health care workers infected with COVID-19. Eligible applicants may receive up to $5,000 each. Applications were considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The application period was to close this coming Sunday. State officials closed it on Tuesday instead, after receiving nearly 3,000 applications.

Holiday parenting resources

The Parents Lead program through the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is offering holiday-focused resources for parents and other adults to support children during the coronavirus pandemic.