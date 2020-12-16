North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 16: Medical expense program applications end early

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: aid program, parenting resources, public testing and more.
Medical expense program
The state has closed the application period for North Dakota's Medical Expense Assistance Program early, citing "overwhelming response."
The state designated $2.5 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid for the program to provide medical expense assistance to first responders and front-line health care workers infected with COVID-19. Eligible applicants may receive up to $5,000 each. Applications were considered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The application period was to close this coming Sunday. State officials closed it on Tuesday instead, after receiving nearly 3,000 applications.
Holiday parenting resources
The Parents Lead program through the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is offering holiday-focused resources for parents and other adults to support children during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The holidays will look a little different this year because of the pandemic,” said Laura Anderson, assistant director of the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division. “As parents, we have an opportunity to shape these events for our children, ensuring they look back and remember gains more than losses.”
The new resources include ideas on how to connect loved ones during the holidays and create new family traditions that will last beyond the pandemic.
For more information go to ParentsLead.org, or follow Parents Lead on Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest.
Upcoming testing
The public health units in Kidder and Emmons counties offer Thursday testing by appointment.
In Kidder County, call 701-475-2582 to schedule an appointment. In Emmons County, asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 88,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,237 in Burleigh County and 4,473 in Morton County. There have been 84,535 recoveries and 1,194 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 160 people remain hospitalized. State and private labs have processed tests on 365,609 people, and conducted 1,242,239 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
