North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 16: FEMA pandemic funeral aid helps 600 North Dakotans

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: funeral help, boosters for veterans and more.

FEMA-Funeral Expenses

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has provided a total of more than $4.4 million in coronavirus pandemic funeral aid to about 600 North Dakotans.

FEMA is helping with funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, for deaths related to COVID-19. The assistance includes reimbursement for, but is not limited to, cremation, burial expenses, transfer of remains, markers or headstones, and transportation for up to two people to identify the deceased.

Up to $9,000 per funeral is available, with a maximum of $35,500 per application.

To apply, call FEMA at 844-684-6333, TTY: 800-462-7585, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

For more information, go to https://www.fema.gov/disaster/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.

VA booster clinic

The Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System is holding a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic in Williston on Friday for eligible veterans, their spouses and their caregivers.

It's scheduled at the VA Clinic at 1542 16th St. W., Suite 300, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 701-572-2470, then press 0 to schedule an appointment.

Veterans, spouses, and caregivers are eligible if they are in one of the following groups:

65 or older

18 or older with certain risk factors, such as living in long-term care settings, having underlying medical conditions, or living/working in high-risk settings.

18 or older and received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine as their primary COVID-19 shot.

Those eligible may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. The Moderna and Janssen vaccines are offered. Federal recommendations allow for mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://bit.ly/3djc1wt. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents can go to https://www.custerhealth.com/covid-19-vaccine or call 701-328-0707 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

