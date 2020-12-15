North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 15: Bank of North Dakota releases aid data

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: business aid, public testing and more.
Bank of North Dakota
The Bank of North Dakota has released final data for the four coronavirus relief programs it administered with the help of federal COVID-19 aid.
“BND’s COVID-relief programs impacted businesses in nearly 400 business sectors across North Dakota," President Eric Hardmeyer said. “This represents a significant effort between BND and the local lenders to deliver these programs to the businesses in greatest need.”
Aid included:
Small Employer Loan Fund -- 910 loans for $30.8 million.
COVID-PACE Recovery I Loan Program -- 277 loans for $377 million.
COVID-PACE Recovery II Program -- $35 million to 810 businesses.
Ethanol Recovery Loan Program -- four loans for $21.5 million.
The bank also gave six-month student loan payment deferrals to 8,899 borrowers, about one-third of its student loan portfolio. Loan deferrals also were granted to 241 commercial borrowers and 143 residential loan borrowers.
Upcoming testing
Custer Health is hosting free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 88,393 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,206 in Burleigh County and 4,464 in Morton County. There have been 83,995 recoveries and 1,170 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 277 people remain hospitalized. State and private labs have processed 1,237,350 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.