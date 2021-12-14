North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 14: Norsk Hostfest to return in 2022

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Norsk Hostfest and more.

Norsk Hostfest

Norsk Hostfest officials are making plans for the return of the event next year after canceling it two consecutive years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Scandinavian heritage festival is set for Sept. 28-Oct. 1, 2022, at the State Fairgrounds in Minot, according to a post on its website.

The Hostfest is billed as the largest such festival in North America. Each year it draws about 60,000 people for food, music and other entertainment. It had operated for 42 consecutive years before 2019.

“We are excited to announce the upcoming dates for the 2022 festival as people are starting to plan for the New Year,” Norsk Hostfest Board President Tim Mihalick said. “The dates align with previous years along with returning to a four-day festival, which had been the case in the past. Our goal is to retain the previous visitors to the festival but also attract even more attendees nationwide.”

For more information, go to https://hostfest.com/.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://bit.ly/3djc1wt. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents can go to https://www.custerhealth.com/covid-19-vaccine or call 701-328-0707 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

