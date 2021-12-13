North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 13: Tribal college offers debt forgiveness

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: college debt, food supply and more.

College debt forgiveness

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is forgiving more student debt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The tribal college in August forgave more than $200,000 for students enrolled from fall 2020 through summer 2021. President Twyla Baker recently announced that the college will forgive an additional $1.3 million in outstanding balances for students enrolled from January 2014 through December 2019.

“Our students persisted and thrived in the face of COVID-19, but it was clear to our leadership and board of directors that our students continue to be significantly impacted by the worldwide pandemic,” Baker said.

Food supply chain

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available nearly $1 billion in loan guarantees to back private investment in processing and food supply infrastructure.

The goal is to strengthen the U.S. food supply chain amid the pandemic, according to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. USDA is making the funding available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities and created extreme disruptions in America’s food supply chain," Vilsack said. "The reduction in meat processing capacity is just one example of the supply chain bottlenecks that affect small and midsize farmers.”

For more information on the new Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program, go to www.rd.usda.gov/foodsupplychainloans.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://bit.ly/3djc1wt. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents can go to https://www.custerhealth.com/covid-19-vaccine or call 701-328-0707 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

