North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 13: Jury trials suspended

The scholarship is for new students who begin their program next year. Students need to confirm their enrollment by April 30 to claim the scholarship. It’s valued at the tuition of the first class for graduate programs and $600 for bachelor degree programs.

For more information, contact Jennifer Barry at jlbarry@umary.edu or 701-355-8372.

Upcoming testing

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.

Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.