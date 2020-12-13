North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 13: Jury trials suspended

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: trials, school aid, testing and more.
Jury trials suspended
Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick has suspended all jury trials in the South Central Judicial District until Dec. 31.
He cites state-ordered capacity restrictions, restricted access to many courthouses in the district, “and concern for the safety of the public and staff.”
Other judicial districts in the state have made similar moves, according to the state Supreme Court.
U-Mary scholarship
The University of Mary is offering a one-time scholarship to any health care worker or teacher to thank them for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re excited to offer this scholarship so many in the health care and education fields can take advantage of the opportunity as they go through these trying times,” Assistant Director of Graduate Admissions Jennifer Barry said.
Health care and education programs that qualify for the scholarship are the Master of Education, Master of Science in Kinesiology, Master of Science in Clinical Exercise Physiology, Master of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy, Master of Science in Nursing, and the dual degree Master of Science in Nursing and Master of Business Administration.
The scholarship is for new students who begin their program next year. Students need to confirm their enrollment by April 30 to claim the scholarship. It’s valued at the tuition of the first class for graduate programs and $600 for bachelor degree programs.
For more information, contact Jennifer Barry at jlbarry@umary.edu or 701-355-8372.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 87,871 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. There have been 82,935 recoveries and 1,152 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 270 people remain hospitalized. State and private labs have conducted 1,230,219 total tests.
