North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 12: State getting $12M more in COVID aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: federal dollars, food aid and more.

CDC grant

North Dakota is getting $12.1 million over five years through a federal effort to strengthen public health workforce and infrastructure.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is doling out $3.2 billion nationwide, most of it from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“State, local, and territorial health departments are the heart of the U.S. public health system, and the COVID-19 pandemic severely stressed these agencies, which were already weakened by neglect and underinvestment,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “This grant gives these agencies critical funding and flexibility to build and reinforce the nation’s public health workforce and infrastructure, and protect the populations they serve. We are meeting them where they are and trusting them to know what works best for their communities.”

North Dakota's portion of the money is going to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

"The funds will be used to strengthen the public health system to ensure that the public health workforce at the state and local levels are equipped to respond to emerging public health issues," spokeswoman Marie Moe said. "These efforts will include support for staff, education, data modernization and community engagement to address health-related needs by providing opportunities for interventions and improving access to health care."

For more information on the national effort, go to www.cdc.gov/infrastructure/.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make a stop in communities in the region this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are:

Wednesday

Steele, Senior Center, 202 First Ave. NW, time to be announced

Linton, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 619 Broadway N., 1 p.m.

Thursday

Four Bears, Johnny Bird Building, 2010 Chief Four Bears Ave., time TBA

White Shield, time and location TBA

Parshall, time and location TBA

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.