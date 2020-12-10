North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 10: Mayor’s New Year's Eve Gala goes virtual

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: virtual gala, farm aid and more.

Mayor's gala

The Mayor’s New Year's Eve Gala in Bismarck will go virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Bismarck Event Center.

There will be an online silent auction beginning Dec. 26 at 7 a.m. and ending Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. Auction items can be found at https://www.32auctions.com/ccchristmas.

A limited-ticket raffle with prizes also is taking place, and there also will be fireworks over the Event Center at midnight on New Year's Eve.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Federal farm aid

Friday is the deadline for farmers and ranchers to apply for aid through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.