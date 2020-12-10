 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 10: Mayor’s New Year's Eve Gala goes virtual
top story

North Dakota coronavirus news, Dec. 10: Mayor’s New Year's Eve Gala goes virtual

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: virtual gala, farm aid and more.

Mayor's gala

The Mayor’s New Year's Eve Gala in Bismarck will go virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Bismarck Event Center.

There will be an online silent auction beginning Dec. 26 at 7 a.m. and ending Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. Auction items can be found at https://www.32auctions.com/ccchristmas.

A limited-ticket raffle with prizes also is taking place, and there also will be fireworks over the Event Center at midnight on New Year's Eve.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Federal farm aid

Friday is the deadline for farmers and ranchers to apply for aid through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved nearly $431 million in aid to North Dakota producers so far through the program that's providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.

Up to $14 billion is available in this round. The government has approved more than $11.6 billion in payments so far. More than 759,000 applications have been approved nationally; nearly 19,000 were from North Dakota.

The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.

For more information, go to farmers.gov/cfap.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 86,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. There have been 81,008 recoveries and 1,103 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 302 people remain hospitalized. State and private labs have conducted 1,208,966 total tests.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News