North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 9: ND Rent Help application aid available

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: rent assistance, testing and shots.
Rent aid
Low- and moderate-income North Dakotans who are struggling to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic can now get help applying for ND Rent Help.
The program offers up to 12 months of help with past due, current and future rent to prevent evictions and promote stable housing.
The state Department of Human Services has trained and is now working with a network of 46 contracted application counselors across the state. The counselors will do local outreach, raising awareness about the ND Rent Help program and helping connect renters in need.
“We recognize that not all renters have the ability to apply online themselves. Others need help submitting required documentation such as a lease agreement, income information, unemployment verification and other information. Others simply have questions,” department Executive Policy Director Jessica Thomasson said.
The ND Rent Help program this year has helped nearly 1,700 renters, providing a total of $4.4 million in payments to participating housing providers.
Renters can begin the application process online at https://portalapps.nd.gov/dhsps/emergency-rent or can apply with the help of an approved application counselor. Contact information for approved application counselors is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/rent-help.html.
For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/rent-help.html.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.