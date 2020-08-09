North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 9: Back-to-school resources available

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: back to school, pandemic parenting and more.
Helping students return
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division has a new resource available to help parents and caregivers support children preparing for a return to school.
The new Parents Lead resource aims to help guide conversations with children returning to school full time, planning for distance learning or preparing for a hybrid model.
“Even with all the uncertainty, parents and caregivers can prepare their kids with healthy skills before returning (to) school,” Division Director Pamela Sagness said. “Depending on age, these things can include setting expectations around hand washing, walking through different scenarios like returning to school but wearing a mask, or distance learning plans.”
For more information go to www.parentslead.org.
Parenting challenges discussion
Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota is hosting a free online group discussion about navigating the parenting challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Parenting in a Pandemic” is from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday through the Zoom videoconferencing platform. It will involve an LSS team of trained crisis counselors.
Topics will include managing stress, supporting children’s mental health and making decisions about returning to child care or school.
“Participants can expect connection with other parents in the same boat, an empathetic space to discuss their experiences -- both good and bad -- and discussion of coping skills for both children and parents,” said Terri Burns, leader of Lutheran Social Service’s Project Renew initiative. “We don’t want it to come across as a seminar.”
Register at https://tinyurl.com/ProjectRenew2.
Project Renew is a partnership between Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota and the state’s Behavioral Health Division. For more information go to www.projectrenew.nd.gov or email renew@lssnd.org.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 7,596 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,171 in Burleigh County and 367 in Morton County. There have been 6,355 recoveries and 112 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 415 people have been hospitalized; 47 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 168,672 people, and conducted 358,142 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
