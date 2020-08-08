North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 8: Testing events in region this week

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: free public testing, law symposium and more.
Testing this week
At least four free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing events are planned in the region this week.
Custer Health will be conducting an event at its Beulah office on Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon or until testing supplies are gone. It's open to people of all ages, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Vehicles should line up south to north, beginning at Ninth Street. Vehicles will enter the Custer Health parking lot from the frontage road and leave the area via Third Avenue.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has scheduled an event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, with later hours than normal -- 5-7 p.m., or until supplies are exhausted.
Public Health Director Renae Moch said the time is to accommodate requests for testing outside of normal business hours. It's open to people of all ages, on a first-come, first-served basis.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street, the southbound one-way. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center, with vehicles exiting onto Fifth Street.
Custer Health is conducting testing on Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-3 p.m. or until supplies are gone. It's open to people of all ages, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Vehicles should approach from the southeast on Longspur Trail, which is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway in Mandan. Vehicles will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Kidder County District Health Unit is hosting testing on Thursday at its office in Steele.
The event at 422 2nd Ave. NW is from 2:30-4 p.m., or until testing supplies are gone. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.
Preregistration for all four events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Williston testing
Williston State College is reminding faculty, staff and students of upcoming COVID-19 drive-thru testing events in Williston.
Testing is part of the North Dakota University System's return-to-campus plan for the fall.
The Upper Missouri District Health Unit is sponsoring free community testing at Williston High School from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, and on Aug. 17 and 24. Campus testing is planned at Williston State College from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23.
People can preregister at https://testreg.nd.gov/. That speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Williston State College is urging everyone returning to campus for the start of in-person classes and activities on Aug. 24 to be tested as close to their date of return as possible.
Law Review Symposium
The 2020 North Dakota Law Review Symposium will be held via a virtual platform, according to the University of North Dakota law school.
The move was made after officials consulted with the UND Safety Office.
Information about how to access the Aug. 17 symposium online will be sent to registrants as those details are finalized. For more information including an agenda go to the Law Review Symposium website, at https://law.und.edu/features/2020/04/ndlr-symposium-20.html.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 7,508 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,142 in Burleigh County and 357 in Morton County. There have been 6,268 recoveries and 112 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 414 people have been hospitalized; 49 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 167,367 people, and conducted 352,480 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
