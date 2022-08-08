 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 8: Feds increase pandemic hog aid

Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, free food and more.

Hog help

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has increased the amount of money for a program to assist hog producers, and begun making payments.

The Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative and addresses gaps in previous assistance for hog producers.

The aid is for farmers who sold hogs through a spot market sale from April 16, 2020, through Sept. 1, 2020 -- the period in which producers faced the greatest reduction in market prices due to the coronavirus pandemic. Applications were accepted until late April.

Officials allocated $50 million to the program initially. USDA's Farm Service Agency expects to issue nearly $63 million in payments.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in central and western North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

Wednesday

  • Killdeer, Dunn County Food Pantry, 215 Central Ave. SE, 10 a.m.
  • Dodge, Central Avenue, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
  • Mandaree, Water Chief Hall, 105 4th Ave. SW, 3:20-4 p.m.
  • New Town, Northern Lights Community Center, 710 E. Ave., 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Plaza, Cenex, 4165 64th Ave. NW, 9:15-10 a.m.
  • Carrington, Dakota Central, 630 Fifth St. N., 10-11 a.m.
  • Linton, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 619 Broadway N., 1 p.m.
  • New Salem, 700 Ashe Ave., 1-2 p.m.
  • Steele, Senior Center, 3-4:30 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

