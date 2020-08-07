North Dakota coronavirus news, Aug. 7: Parade-N-Park details announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: car parade, violence summit and more.
Parade-N-Park details
The Mandan Progress Organization has announced details of the upcoming Parade-N-Park.
The Aug. 15 event sponsored by Butcher Block Meats is replacing the annual Buggies-N-Blues, which was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A parade of classic and specialty cars will depart at 11 a.m. from the Braves Center, at 901 Division St. NW, continue down Sixth Avenue Northwest to Main Street, and then go east on Main to Burger King, at 1400 E. Main St.
Cars then will disperse to various parking lots downtown for spectators to view: at American Bank Center, Hirsch Florist, M&H Gas Station, Hardee's and Fun Fit/Leingang Chiropractic. For addresses, go to http://mandanprogress.org/. Cars are expected to be on display until 2 p.m.
Parade participants don't have to register -- simply show up at the Brave Center at 10:30 a.m. that Saturday.
Summer events organized by the Mandan Progress Organization bring tens of thousands of people to the city. But this year's Independence Day parade was canceled due to crowd factors -- though it was replaced with a privately organized cruise -- and Touch a Truck was reconfigured from a live event to a coloring book activity for children. The Art in the Park festival was canceled but replaced with a smaller Mandan Market event.
Domestic violence summit
Catholic Health Initiatives’ North Dakota Violence Prevention Program is moving the fifth annual Spotlight on Prevention Summit & Training to a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. It will combine independent study and live virtual learning sessions. One session will focus on domestic violence during the pandemic.
Professionals in all fields and interested community members are welcome to attend, but space is limited. Register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/IPVSummit2020.
For more information go to www.chistalexiushealth.org/about-us/nd-violence-prevention-program, call 701-530-4973 or email vmzietz@primecare.org.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 7,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,108 in Burleigh County and 333 in Morton County. There have been 6,164 recoveries and 110 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 408 people have been hospitalized; 48 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 165,701 people, and conducted 346,669 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.